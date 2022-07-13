India-China to discuss disengagement from friction points along LAC on July 17

India-China to discuss disengagement from friction points along LAC on July 171 min read . 03:55 PM IST
India and China are likely to hold the 16th round of Corps of Commander level talks on July 17 to discuss disengagement from the friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
ANI sources have told the news agency that India will be represented by Fire & Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen A Sengupta.
Sources said, “The meeting would be held with the objective of discussing disengagement from friction points along LAC in Eastern Ladakh."
Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar that the ties between China and India have generally shown a "momentum of recovery".
Wang Yi said the two countries have maintained communication and effectively managed their differences. The two foreign ministers met and held a meeting in Bali last week on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of the G20 nations.
During the meeting, Jaishankar told Wang that there was a need for an early resolution of all outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
Jaishankar also asserted that bilateral ties should be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest.
