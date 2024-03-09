India-EFTA trade deal to be signed on Sunday
The four nations comprising the European Free Trade Association have offered duty-free market access for India's animal products, fish, processed food, and vegetable oils in the trade pact.
The India-EFTA (European Free Trade Association) free trade agreement is scheduled to be signed on Sunday. This will mark the first formally signed FTA among India's ongoing trade talks. Negotiations with Oman and the UK are also in the final stages. The India-EFTA deal will be signed at Bharat Mandapam.