India-EU FTA nears finish line: 96% tariff cuts, €4 billion savings and more: Here's a look at what the deal offers

India and the European Union (EU) on Friday moved closer to finalising a landmark free trade agreement (FTA), with the European Commission seeking approval for its signature and conclusion. If authorised by the Council, this will be the largest trade agreement ever concluded by both the EU and India.
The EU and India already trade over €180 billion in goods and services per year, supporting nearly 800,000 EU jobs. Once the FTA is adopted and entered into force, it will improve market access, reduce tariffs, tackle unnecessary barriers to trade, and provide predictable rules for trade and investment between the two countries.
The EU and India started negotiating an FTA in 2007. The talks were suspended in 2013, relaunched in 2022, and successfully concluded in January 2026. Alongside the free trade agreement, the EU and India are also negotiating agreements on geographical indications and investment protection. The FTA is expected to come into force by later this year or in the first half of 2027.
Hailing the landmark India-EU FTA moving "one step closer to the finish line”, European Ambassador-designate to India and Bhutan Jean-Eric Paquet on Friday said that the proposal is a “bold leap for two economic powerhouses”.
The ambassador-designate’s comment comes shortly after the European Commission presented the agreement to the EU Council for approval, as he said the agreement has cleared the path for early approval.
“Fantastic news! FTA just moved one step closer to the finish line! @EU_Commission has sent its proposal to @EUCouncil, clearing the path for early approval; while the full text is now public,” Ambassador-designate Paquet posted on X.
Sharing the text of the proposed text in his post, he added that the proposal “is not just another agreement. It’s a bold leap for two economic powerhouses!”
India ranks as the EU’s ninth-largest trading partner in goods, with bilateral merchandise trade reaching EUR 118 billion in 2025. Machinery, transport equipment, and chemicals account for the bulk of EU exports to India, while Indian shipments to Europe primarily consist of machinery, chemicals, textiles, metals, and refined petroleum products.
Trade in services between the two economies reached EUR 67 billion in 2025, with EU service imports totalling EUR 37.8 billion and exports EUR 29.2 billion.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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