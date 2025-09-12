For India and EU, a deal is closer than ever
Summary
Negotiators are weighing a model similar to the India-UK pact, which eliminated tariffs on nearly all Indian agricultural exports.
India and the European Union (EU) are narrowing differences on a long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA), showing progress on contentious issues such as electric vehicles (EVs) and farm goods, two people familiar with the matter said.
