For India and EU, a deal is closer than ever

“India is also expected to secure tariff relief on labour-intensive exports, including textiles, gems and jewellery, agricultural goods, and engineering products," said the second person mentioned above, who didn’t want to be named. “Most of the issues are likely to be finalized during the meeting between the two leaders (Piyush Goyal and Maroš Šefčovič), and if something remains, another round of talks will be scheduled to fast-track this free trade agreement (FTA)," said the second person.