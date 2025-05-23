The week in charts: India-EU FTA, fundraising by SP Group, core sector growth

India and the European Union (EU) are conducting trade talks this week in hopes of advancing an early-harvest agreement by July, while Shapoorji Pallonji Group is planning to raise funds to manage its debt. India’s core sector growth fell to an eight-month low in April.

Mixed progress

The government's latest Sample Registration System (SRS) data for 2021, released earlier in May, shows an increase in India's sex ratio at birth. According to the report, the number of females per 1,000 males increased to 913 in 2019-21 from 898 in 2014-16. While overall India figure has crossed the 900-mark, many states including Delhi (863) had a lower ratio. At the same time, some states with historically low ratios, such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana, showed notable improvement during the period, a Mint analysis showed.

Trade thrust

The trade talks between India and the 27-nation EU are expected to conclude rapidly for an early-harvest trade agreement by July, news agency Press Trust of India reported. Negotiators are meeting in Brussels for the 12th round of discussions this week. India recently finalised a free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK, and a deal with the EU will bolster the country’s position amid a tough trade environment. India’s trade with Europe has grown significantly in the past few years, though the country imports more from the region than it exports.

Fundraising

$1.3 billion: That’s the amount Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group is planning to raise over the next two years by taking its real estate business public and selling some assets in its oil and gas businesses, Mint reported. The money raised will be used to manage the group’s rising debts by making interim payments to creditors. The SP Group reportedly has a total outstanding debt of ₹55,000-60,000 crore as of 31 March 2024. It would be the second SP Group public offering since the listing of its subsidiary in October 2024.

Monsoon boost

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of an above-normal monsoon in 2025 and an expected early onset has boosted the outlook for agricultural activity and rural growth in the country. While excess or deficient rainfall may be harmful for the produce, above-normal rainfall, beyond a point, has little impact on agricultural gross value added (GVA), studies showed. However, rainfall this year is predicted to be 105% of the long-period average (LPA), only slightly above the normal range of 96-104% of the LPA, which may bode well for the agricultural output.

Border blockage

India has imposed new port restrictions on certain consumer goods, including readymade garments and processed food items, imported from Bangladesh. The import of readymade garments, which has seen a dramatic rise over the past 15 years, accounts for nearly 34% of total imports. Overall, the restriction may impact imports worth $770 million, or nearly 42% of the total imports from Bangladesh, Global Trade Research Initiative said in a report. The trade research group also said the restrictions may be in response to Bangladesh’s recent restrictions on Indian yarn, rice, and other goods.

Bulging gap

10%: That’s the share of adult women over 20 years of age living with obesity in India, according to the latest World Heart Federation (WHF) report. Globally, adult obesity has quadrupled since 1990. In India, this figure for women has grown at least sevenfold from 1990 to 2024. In comparison, obesity in men rose by 4.9% since 1990, making obesity a bigger problem among women. Among children, the gap is less, with a 3% increase in obesity among girls and a 4% rise in obesity among boys since 1990.

Core slowdown

The output of India's eight core infrastructure sectors, representing two-fifths of the country's industrial output, expanded by a mere 0.5% in April from a year ago. This marks its lowest performance in eight months, with the previous low being a 1.5% contraction in August 2024. According to provisional data, only coal and natural gas reported a sequential rise in production during April. Conversely, output in three key sectors—crude oil, refinery products, and fertilisers—all contracted during the month.

Chart of the week: Brewing exports

India’s coffee exports have more than doubled from around $0.8 billion in 2014-15 to $1.8 billion in 2024-25, even as coffee production has risen only marginally as India was able to extract greater value through improved market access, Mint reported.

