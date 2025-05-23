The week in charts: India-EU FTA, fundraising by SP Group, core sector growth

Monsoon boost

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of an above-normal monsoon in 2025 and an expected early onset has boosted the outlook for agricultural activity and rural growth in the country. While excess or deficient rainfall may be harmful for the produce, above-normal rainfall, beyond a point, has little impact on agricultural gross value added (GVA), studies showed. However, rainfall this year is predicted to be 105% of the long-period average (LPA), only slightly above the normal range of 96-104% of the LPA, which may bode well for the agricultural output.