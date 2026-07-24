Mint explainer: how the India-Germany partnership is reshaping development cooperation

The year 2026 marks the halfway point of the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) between India and Germany, a bilateral framework launched in 2022 to accelerate progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Germany has already used or earmarked €5 billion—half of its €10 billion commitment under the GSDP through 2030.
Mint explains how the partnership works, why it matters, and what projects are underway across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Indo-Pacific.
When did the India-Germany Triangular Development Cooperation begin?
A joint declaration of intent on implementing Triangular Development Cooperation (TDC) projects in third countries was signed between India's Ministry of External Affairs and Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development in Berlin in May 2022.
The partnership primarily focuses on Africa and Asia, although cooperation may also extend to developing countries in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Indo-Pacific.