Mint explainer: how the India-Germany partnership is reshaping development cooperation

The year 2026 marks the halfway point of the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) between India and Germany, a bilateral framework launched in 2022 to accelerate progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The year 2026 marks the halfway point of the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) between India and Germany, a bilateral framework launched in 2022 to accelerate progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Germany has already used or earmarked €5 billion—half of its €10 billion commitment under the GSDP through 2030.
Germany has already used or earmarked €5 billion—half of its €10 billion commitment under the GSDP through 2030.
Mint explains how the partnership works, why it matters, and what projects are underway across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Indo-Pacific.
When did the India-Germany Triangular Development Cooperation begin?
A joint declaration of intent on implementing Triangular Development Cooperation (TDC) projects in third countries was signed between India's Ministry of External Affairs and Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development in Berlin in May 2022.
The partnership primarily focuses on Africa and Asia, although cooperation may also extend to developing countries in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Indo-Pacific.
According to the declaration, "the joint activities in third countries could include technical assistance, capacity building and training, as well as uptake of innovative solutions to development challenges."
What is the primary objective of the TDC?
The partnership seeks to combine India's development experience—particularly in sustainable agriculture, green energy and social inclusion—with Germany's expertise in institutional capacity building, environmental sustainability and climate action.
This is according to the policy brief Dynamics of India–Germany Relations: A Case Study of Triangular Cooperation in Africa, published in January 2026 by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) and authored by Sushil Kumar, assistant professor at RIS.
What initiatives have happened under it?
Several pilot projects are already underway:
Cameroon: India and Germany are enhancing potato seed production using India's Rooted Apical Cuttings technology.
Malawi: Agri-business incubator models have been developed to support women in agriculture and food systems.
Ghana: Bamboo-based enterprises are being promoted to generate sustainable livelihoods and income.
Peru: The partnership is supporting the development of a geospatial portal prototype to improve planning, monitoring and evaluation of social programmes.
Ethiopia and Madagascar: Millet-related pilot projects have been launched to promote climate-resilient agriculture and nutrition security.
According to the RIS policy brief, pilot initiatives in Cameroon, Ghana, Malawi and Peru have yielded encouraging results in agriculture, agri-tech innovation, women's entrepreneurship and climate resilience.
How does it impact India strategically?
According to Veda Vaidyanathan, fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), the partnership also serves India's broader strategic interests as African countries accelerate their green industrial ambitions.
"India's expertise in decentralised renewable energy and its growing solar manufacturing capacity complement Europe's push for resilient, diversified clean energy supply chains. Better alignment can unlock investments that support Africa's industrialisation while creating long-term economic value for all partners," Vaidyanathan said.