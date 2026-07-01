India-Japan expected to announce plans to deepen cooperation in AI, semiconductor

India and Japan are expected to announce plans to deepen cooperation in AI and semiconductors, while reinforcing defence and strategic ties, during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's first visit to New Delhi beginning Wednesday.
Takaichi's 1-3 July visit for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit comes amid major geopolitical and geo-economic shifts. As the US turns increasingly inward with punitive tariffs and its "America First" policies while showing less willingness to shoulder security responsibilities in Asia, and China expands its strategic and technological influence, India and Japan are seeking to deepen cooperation to navigate shared economic and security challenges.
The expected focus on AI and semiconductors also comes amid an intensifying global race led by the US and China to dominate artificial intelligence technologies, Beijing's use of rare earth exports as strategic leverage, and growing concerns over supply-chain resilience exposed by conflicts in West Asia.