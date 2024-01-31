India-Maldives row: ‘President Muizzu should apologise to PM Modi…’ says Maldivian opposition leader
Maldives news: Qasim Ibrahim, leader of Maldives Jumhooree Party (JP), has urged Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzu to apologize to PM Narendra Modi and the people of India over his remarks after the China trip.
India-Maldives row: The Maldives Jumhooree Party (JP) leader Qasim Ibrahim has called on Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzu to formally apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India, as reported by a Maldivian digital news outlet.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message