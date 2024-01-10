India-Maldives row: ‘This is the way the new India works…,’ says Harsh Goenka

India -Maldives row was triggered when Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury remarks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep visit. RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka emphasised the Maldivian government's role in maintaining ties with India by suspending ministers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: 'Lack of confidence among certain Indian politicians', say Chinese analysts amid India-Maldives tension Goenka in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "PM visits #Lakshadweep, social media uproar, Indian tourists boycott #Maldives, Maldivian ministers suspended, 5-star hotels and an airport coming up in Lakshadweep. All in lightning speed. This is the way the new India works -it cannot be undermined, it will fight back and hard. He highlighted the projects coming up in Lakshadweep that include 5-star hotels and an airport.

In a social media post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful remark about PM Modi.

Over derogatory posts, Maldivian authorities suspended the deputy ministers in the youth ministry Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid. The Maldivian government said Mariyam Shiuna's opinion does not reflect the government's views. The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) ‘strongly condemned’ the derogatory remarks and stood in support of India.

Also read: India-Maldives row: ‘PM Modi is trying to make…’, says cricketer Mohammed Shami The official statement states, “The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) strongly condemns the derogatory comments made by some Deputy Ministers on social media platforms, directed towards the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Narendra Modi as well as the people of India."

Also read: Maldives tourism industry condemns remark on PM Modi's Lakshadweep post: 'India always been 1st responder to…' 10 points MATI further stated, "Since then, India has continued to remain one of the top markets for the Maldives. It is our sincere wish that the close relationship between our two nations endures for generations to come and as such, we refrain from actions or speech that may have any negative impact on our good relationship."

Also read: India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 ministers suspended, EaseMyTrip stops bookings, Lakshadweep in focus | Top 10 Updates Blue Star Air Travel Services Director Madhav Oza said, “If we look at the overall picture then India-Maldives connections have improved over the last few years." Madhav Oza added, “There are eight direct flights from all over India to Maldives...Almost 1,200-1,300 passengers fly to Maldives each day...There is a possibility of 20-30% cancellations now," reported ANI.

Also read: India-Maldives row: ‘Around 1,300 passengers fly to…’, says Blue Star Air Travel Services National Conference (NC) patriarch and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said, “India has always stood by the Maldives. When the country was at risk of being occupied by a foreign power, our forces went there, saved their people, and returned to their homeland without occupying an inch of their land. " He added, “So, I am at a loss to understand what prompted this controversy. Did the rising hatred for Muslims in the country have anything to do with this? Only the foreign minister can answer," reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

