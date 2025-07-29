Two-thirds of Indian adolescents swayed by food ads; higher taxes on sugary, fatty foods may help curb rising obesity

New Delhi: An overwhelming 67.57% of adolescents in India are influenced by ads when making their food choices, a large nationwide survey has found, amid a focus on child obesity as a major lifestyle-related health concern.

Advertisement

The survey of 143,000 adolescent respondents was conducted in 2022 as part of the Let's Fix Our Food initiative, a public-private partnership between the Public Health Foundation of India, the Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Nutrition, and UNICEF.

The findings are currently undergoing peer review for publication in a scientific journal.

Unhealthy food advertising, often using celebrity endorsements and games, heavily influences young people's food choices, contributing to rising obesity and related diseases. The policy brief stated that in India, 90% of ads for children and youth on TV are for High Fat, Sugar, and Salt (HFSS) foods. Studies show such ads increase consumption; for example, children watching cartoon food ads ate 45% more.

It said that current Indian advertising rules, especially the 2022 guidelines, are weak, lacking clear definitions for "junk foods" or child-targeted ads. India must strengthen these rules with clear definitions and wider scope to protect everyone, not just children. Countries like Chile and South Korea prove strong, mandatory ad restrictions work.

Advertisement

With projections from the World Obesity Atlas 2022 indicating that over 27 million Indian children and adolescents could be affected by obesity by 2030, the survey highlighted that unhealthy eating habits and insufficient physical activity are key drivers of overweight and obesity among young people.

The survey found that nearly half (49.46%) of respondents receive most of their nutrition information from schools. However, economic barriers play a significant role, with 30.7% of adolescents citing high prices as an obstacle to healthy foods.

While a large majority (72.58%) of adolescents said they do read nutrition information on food products, over half (62.81%) said this information should be simplified.

Additionally, around 43.88% of adolescents believe that providing more information about unhealthy food items could deter them from consumption.

Advertisement

The outcomes of the LFOF initiative, including a detailed policy brief, were recently discussed at a high-level stakeholder consultation in the presence of Dr V.K. Paul, member, NITI Aayog, and D Rajiv Bahl, director general, ICMR.

To combat this growing crisis, the initiative urges the government to tighten regulations on advertisements for unhealthy food products targeting children.

Other crucial recommendations include introducing health taxes on high fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS) foods and ensuring clear, simplified nutrition information on food packaging.

“Develop guidelines for clear front-of-pack nutrition information on packaged foods and regulate HFSS food consumption. Introduce health taxes on HFSS foods. Enforce the ban on HFSS foods in and around educational institutions, as per FSSAI guidelines. Implement programs to make healthy foods more affordable and accessible and Avoid partnerships with corporations promoting HFSS foods among adolescents,” the policy brief said.

Advertisement

Prof. Monika Arora, Vice President, Research and Health Promotion, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), stated, “The recommendations such as the introduction of health taxes on HFSS foods and clearer front-of-pack nutrition labelling are presently under discussion. They have been shared with relevant stakeholders. These discussions are part of a growing national and global movement towards creating healthier food environments for children and adolescents.”

Addressing HFSS Food Marketing On the taxation front, the document said that health taxes are crucial in India to combat obesity and related diseases driven by unhealthy foods like sugary drinks. It said that the WHO endorses taxation as a cost-effective solution, already adopted by over 70 countries.

A modelling study on fiscal policies in India found that a 20% tax on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) could reduce overweight and obesity by 3% and type 2 diabetes by 1.6% with the largest relative effect expected among young rural men. “Extending similar strategies to unhealthy foods especially those aggressively marketed to children could play a critical role in safeguarding public health,” Prof Arora said.

Advertisement

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO Chief Scientist and ICMR Director General, welcomed the crucial findings of the survey, reiterating that the rising trends of obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India are directly linked to the significant impact of advertising on adolescents' food choices. This, coupled with poor diet and lack of physical activity, predisposes them to NCDs, making immediate action essential to reverse the trend.

She emphasized the need for strict advertising regulations to prevent unsubstantiated claims, especially for products targeting children with appealing characters or gifts, which are often high in fat and sugar. She also called for effective front-of-pack labeling, suggesting a clear A, B (healthy) and C, D (unhealthy) system based on fat, sugar, and salt content, rather than the proposed star labeling by FSSAI.

Advertisement

Furthermore, she advocated for health taxes on tobacco, sweets, and high-fat/sugar foods, similar to those in countries like Thailand. While acknowledging that such taxes in India currently contribute to the general treasury, she stressed that ideally, these funds should directly benefit public health schemes and educational campaigns to deter unhealthy consumption.

Echoing these concerns, Dr. Suranjeet Chatterjee, Senior Consultant at the Internal Medicine Department, Apollo Hospitals Indraprastha in Delhi, emphasized the critical need for strict regulation of advertisements in India. He highlighted that endorsements by film stars and other prominent figures significantly impact not only children but also adults. Dr Chatterjee stressed that food labeling must clearly indicate the amounts of fat, sugar, salt, and calories. He noted a concerning shift in food consumption patterns, leading to a rise in heart disease, blood pressure, and diabetes at much younger ages.

Advertisement