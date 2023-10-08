Indian Air Force commenced its 91st-anniversary celebrations with a ceremonial parade held at the Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj in the morning of October 8.

The festivities began with a parade and flypast at the Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj around 7:45 am. Later in the day, a mega airshow is scheduled over Triveni Sangam, starting at 2:30 pm. The airshow will feature a lineup of fighter aircrafts including Sukhoi 30, MiG 29, Rafale, Jaguar, and others. The Akashganga team also perform valiant aerial stunts. Thousands of spectators will gather to witness this historic event at Sangam, reported ANI.

On October 6, a full dress rehearsal was conducted in Prayagraj ahead of 91st-anniversary celebration of the Indian Air Force. The main highlights of the celebration include a ceremonial parade and an aerial display over Sangam in the afternoon.

Air Force Day commemorates the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) into India's armed forces in 1932. This annual event is graced by the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers.