Indian Air Force Day celebrations: From President Murmu, PM Modi to Amit Shah extend greetings on 91st Foundation Day
Indian Air Force celebrates its 91st anniversary with a parade and flypast in Prayagraj.
Indian Air Force commenced its 91st-anniversary celebrations with a ceremonial parade held at the Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj in the morning of October 8.
Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!
The IAF was originally formed as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932, and its first operational squadron was established in 1933. Over the years, the IAF has played a crucial role in various major operations, including Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus and Operation Poomalai since 1950.
In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu stated, "Greetings to all our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day! Our Air Force has been scaling greater heights. The nation is proud to have such a strong, courageous and dynamic Air Force which is always prepared to face challenges. I salute our inspiring heroes who not only protect the skies but also remain in the forefront for humanitarian assistance."
In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted air warriors on Air Force Day. The post reads, "Best wishes to all air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. India is proud of the valour, commitment and dedication of the Indian Air Force. Their great service and sacrifice ensure our skies are safe."
In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated, "Greetings and warm wishes to all Indian Air Force personnel and their families on the occasion of the #91stAnniversary of this amazing force. We are proud of our Airwarriors who play a significant role in keeping India safe. The IAF today is a lethal and formidable force, projecting its air power beyond boundaries. Greetings to the Air Force personnel on #IndianAirForceDay."
In a post on X Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated, "With its wings of steel and the heart of courage, the Indian Air Force has fervently secured the nation's interests during war and peace. On this auspicious occasion, I commemorate the invaluable service and the sacrifices made by them to protect the sovereignty of the nation."