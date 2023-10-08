Indian Air Force commenced its 91st-anniversary celebrations with a ceremonial parade held at the Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj in the morning of October 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The festivities began with a parade and flypast at the Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj around 7:45 am. Later in the day, a mega airshow is scheduled over Triveni Sangam, starting at 2:30 pm. The airshow will feature a lineup of fighter aircrafts including Sukhoi 30, MiG 29, Rafale, Jaguar, and others. The Akashganga team also perform valiant aerial stunts. Thousands of spectators will gather to witness this historic event at Sangam, reported ANI.

Also read: Shaliza Dhami: A woman officer will command Indian Air Force Day parade for the first time On October 6, a full dress rehearsal was conducted in Prayagraj ahead of 91st-anniversary celebration of the Indian Air Force. The main highlights of the celebration include a ceremonial parade and an aerial display over Sangam in the afternoon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Indian Air Force Day 2023: Know about its significance, history and other details Air Force Day commemorates the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) into India's armed forces in 1932. This annual event is graced by the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

The IAF was originally formed as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932, and its first operational squadron was established in 1933. Over the years, the IAF has played a crucial role in various major operations, including Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus and Operation Poomalai since 1950. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu stated, "Greetings to all our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day! Our Air Force has been scaling greater heights. The nation is proud to have such a strong, courageous and dynamic Air Force which is always prepared to face challenges. I salute our inspiring heroes who not only protect the skies but also remain in the forefront for humanitarian assistance."

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted air warriors on Air Force Day. The post reads, "Best wishes to all air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. India is proud of the valour, commitment and dedication of the Indian Air Force. Their great service and sacrifice ensure our skies are safe."

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated, "Greetings and warm wishes to all Indian Air Force personnel and their families on the occasion of the #91stAnniversary of this amazing force. We are proud of our Airwarriors who play a significant role in keeping India safe. The IAF today is a lethal and formidable force, projecting its air power beyond boundaries. Greetings to the Air Force personnel on #IndianAirForceDay." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated, "With its wings of steel and the heart of courage, the Indian Air Force has fervently secured the nation's interests during war and peace. On this auspicious occasion, I commemorate the invaluable service and the sacrifices made by them to protect the sovereignty of the nation."

In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force and their families on 'Indian Air Force Day'! We all are proud of the golden history of bravery, courage and valour that the brave sons of Mother India have created. Jai Hind!"

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!