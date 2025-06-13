Indian Air Force helicopter makes emergency landing in Punjab's Pathankot

An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in the Nangalpur area in Punjab's Pathankot, PTI reported. The reason for the emergency landing is not known yet.

Air India plane crash The Pathankot incident comes a day after a London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 people crashed shortly after takeoff.

In a post on the social media platform X, Air India informed, “The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew."

The passengers included 169 Indians, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian. The sole survivor is a British national of Indian origin.

"The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital," it added.

Also Read | PM Modi to visit Gujarat's Ahmedabad today after Air India plane tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Air crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday and conducted a review meeting with top officials of the Gujarat government.

Sharing images from the visit, PM Modi wrote on X, “Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy.”

He further added, “We are all devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heartbreaking manner is beyond words. Condolences to all the bereaved families. We understand their pain and also know that the void left behind will be felt for years to come. Om Shanti.”

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: PM Modi meets Vishwaskumar Ramesh

IAF helicopter emergency landing in Saharanpur Last week, another Apache helicopter of the IAF made a "precautionary landing" in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, due to a technical issue, PTI reported, citing officials.

The IAF Apache helicopter made a precautionary landing at around 11 am in Saharanpur due to a technical issue, the report quoted a senior IAF official.