Kash Patel assumes FBI director role, swears oath on Bhagavad Gita; Trump says ‘agents love this guy’

Indian-American Kash Patel took the oath as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director on Friday, February 21, swearing on the Bhagavad Gita. Kash Patel's girlfriend and family stood beside him as he recited the oath. Other members of his family were seated in the front row. US President Donald Trump also attended Kash Patel's swearing-in ceremony.

Kash Patel was sworn in at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building by US Attorney General Pam Bondi after being confirmed by the US Senate as the ninth FBI director, succeeding Christopher Wray.

Kash Patel takes oath on Bhagavad Gita: Watch video

After taking oath as the FBI director, Kash Patel said that he was living the “American dream”, adding that the “first-generation Indian is about to lead the law enforcement agency of the greatest nation on earth.” He said that leading the law enforcement agency is the “biggest honour” of his life.

Kash Patel said, “I am living the American dream, and anyone who thinks the American dream is dead, look right here. You are talking to a first-generation Indian who is about to lead the law enforcement agency of the greatest nation on earth. That can't happen anywhere else.”

Agents love this guy, says Donald Trump Donald Trump, who attended Kash Patel's oath-taking ceremony, praised the Indian-American and said, “agents love this guy”. “One of the reasons I love Kash (Patel) and wanted to put him in is because of the respect the agents had for him. He will go down as the best ever at that position,” he said.

“Turned out he was very easy to get approved. He is a tough and strong guy. He has his opinions. Trey Gowdy came out with an incredible statement and said that Kash is an incredible person and people's don't realise it. When he said that, there was no doubt left. It was a big statement made by someone who is respected and is on the moderate side,” Donald Trump said.