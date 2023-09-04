The Indian Army is encouraging its soldiers to engage in social service during their leave periods, contributing to the nation's development. This initiative aims to utilise the soldiers' unique skills and experiences to enhance nation-building efforts.

Soldiers are encouraged to partake in activities such as educating local communities about government schemes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, as well as delivering talks in primary schools on topics such as hygiene, cleanliness, road safety, and patriotism stated officials in an interview with Hindustan Times.

The army's ceremonials and welfare directorate, under the adjutant general’s branch, made this recommendation in May through a letter addressed to all command headquarters. It suggests that soldiers, while on leave, select a subject of interest and relevance to their local community and engage with citizens to make an individual contribution to the army’s nation-building effort. Local formations are asked to provide feedback on these activities every quarter.

The army recognises that soldiers possess unique qualities and skill sets, often originating from diverse backgrounds and communities, with many hailing from rural areas. Leveraging this connection with society can significantly contribute to nation-building efforts.

However, concerns have been raised about whether soldiers, who frequently serve in challenging conditions, will have sufficient time for such activities considering their responsibilities. While granting leave allows soldiers to spend time with their families and address personal commitments, there is also potential for them to engage meaningfully with local communities.

Military affairs expert Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (retd) in a talk with Hindustan Times said, “Soldiers should and do contribute to nation-building and the well-being of their local communities", but it's crucial for district administrations and the police to address the soldiers' issues and grievances. This support would enable soldiers to dedicate more time and energy to social service.

Local formations are tasked with providing soldiers on leave with literature and materials for productive interactions with the community. The Army Training Command in Shimla is preparing materials that soldiers can carry with them for their social service activities.

The initiative focuses on the belief that soldiers, with their unique perspectives gained from serving across the country, can play a significant role in nation-building and national integration. Soldiers' participation in these activities is voluntary.