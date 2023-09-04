Indian Army advises soldiers to do social service during leave for nation building, integration2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Indian Army encourages soldiers to engage in social service during leave to contribute to nation-building efforts.
The Indian Army is encouraging its soldiers to engage in social service during their leave periods, contributing to the nation's development. This initiative aims to utilise the soldiers' unique skills and experiences to enhance nation-building efforts.
