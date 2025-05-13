Indian Army briefs diplomats from 70 countries on Operation Sindoor

Lieutenant General DS Rana, Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DG DIA), briefed the Foreign Service Attachés of 70 nations on the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

Operation Sindoor is an Indian military offensive launched on May 7, 2025, targeting nine terrorist camps and key military infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in the neutralisation of over 100 terrorists and significant damage to Pakistan’s war capabilities.

Lieutenant General DS Rana's briefing underscored “India’s demonstrated strength and unwavering national resolve, showcased through military superiority in modern, multi-domain warfare”, an update from the Integrated Defence Staff headquarters read.

Advertisement

The update posted on X further stated that Lt Gen DS Rana elaborated on the meticulous planning that went into selecting targets with verified terror linkages, emphasising that the operation was a precise, integrated and prompt response by the Indian Armed Forces.

Read More

During the briefing, DS Rana also highlighted how Operation Sindoor’s objectives were achieved through intense multi-domain operations, reflecting a high degree of coordination and operational effectiveness.

A key focus of the briefing was the synergised application of force achieved through jointness and integration across the Indian military branches during Operation Sindoor.

The Director General showcased the battle effectiveness of indigenous kinetic force multipliers-advanced technologies and weapon systems developed domestically-which played a crucial role in the operation’s success. Additionally, he highlighted India’s technological superiority in niche, non-kinetic domains such as space, cyber, and electronic warfare, underscoring the country’s edge in modern conflict scenarios. Advertisement

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: 8 Pakistani Air Force bases India wreaked havoc on

Lt Gen Rana also addressed the persistent anti-India misinformation campaigns orchestrated by Pakistan amid the conflict with India, detailing their detrimental impact on regional peace and stability.

Pakistan-based channels and certain “troll networks” alleged that Lieutenant General DS Rana, Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency, had been “sacked” and “exiled” to Kala Pani in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, after supposed operational lapses.

However, Lieutenant General Rana has been promoted to commander of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), a tri-services command.