Indian army captain Deepak Singh died during an encounter with terrorists in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. Four terrorists were killed and a civilian was injured in the ongoing clash.

An Indian army captain was killed on Wednesday amid an encounter with terrorists in the Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir. At least four terrorists have been gunned down and the clash remains underway. A civilian was also injured as bullets rang out in the thickly forested area during a cordon and search operation.

"General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of the braveheart Captain Deepak Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir and express deepest condolences to the bereaved family," read an update shared by the Indian Army on X.

The Army captain had been shifted to a military hospital after being critically injured on Wednesday morning. The encounter began on Tuesday night in the Akar Forest area near Patnitop before shifting into Doda (after a brief exchange of fire).

Speculative reports suggested that several terrorists had also been killed after security forces recovered four blood-soaked rucksacks and M-4 carbines from the site. An official update by the White Knight Corps has confirmed the death of one terrorist.

“One terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing operation. One AK 47 has been recovered in addition to the M4 rifle. Intermittent exchange of firing continues as the operations are ongoing," the handle posted on Wednesday afternoon.

Security forces established contact with the terrorists around 6:00 pm in Udhampur on Tuesday. The encounter began about half an hour later and continued intermittently until both sides paused. A cordon was established overnight. The search was resumed at daylight. Officials said there was a renewed exchange of fire at around 7.30 am today.

“The terrorists are holed up in a riverine in Assar," an official told PTI.

Security forces had also engaged with terrorists during two separate encounters on Sunday — in the remote forest areas of Nownatta in Kishtwar and the Basantgarh area of Udhampur. The terrorists had however escaped into the Doda hills during these clashes.