Indian Army honours Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar killed in Pakistan shelling along LoC after Operation Sindoor

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army honoured the sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, who lost his life following the ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control on May 7, 2025, the Indian Army said.

Advertisement

“#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS and All Ranks of the #IndianArmy salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, who laid down his life on 07 May 2025 during ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control,” the Indian Army wrote on X.

Further, the Army expressed solidarity with the civilian victims in the Poonch district during the artillery and mortar shelling from the Pakistani army along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

“#IndianArmy stands in solidarity with the innocent civilians who are victims of attacks orchestrated through indiscriminate artillery shelling by the adversary in the #Poonch sector,” the Army said.

Advertisement

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar's death The White Knight Corps on Wednesday confirmed the death of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar in a post on X.

Read More

“#GOC and all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling,” White Knight Corps wrote.

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and siblings, reported ANI.

His brother Kapil shared the details of the incident with ANI and said, “At 4 AM, I received a call from his number. When I called back at 8 AM, his senior answered and informed me that my brother was in serious condition at the field hospital and was undergoing surgery.” Advertisement

Also Read | Owaisi complements armed forces for Operation Sindoor in all-party meet

He further said, “Later, when I called again, I was told that my brother was stable. But when I called the field hospital directly, I was informed that my brother had passed away. His (Dinesh) body will reach after 2 pm today.”