Indian Army receives first batch of Apache helicopters from US, hails ‘milestone moment’

The first batch of Apache attack helicopters for the Indian Army has arrived in India and will soon be deployed at Jodhpur, according to Army officials. The induction of these advanced combat helicopters is set to bolster the Army’s operational capabilities in the region.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Indian Army posted, “Indian Army inducts #Apache. Milestone moment for Indian Army as the first batch of Apache helicopters for Army Aviation arrive today in India. These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the #IndianArmy significantly.”

Notably, Indian Army received the first batch of Apache Helicopters after a delay of about 15 months, media reports said.

The development comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a telephone call with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, sought fast-tracking deliveries of the combat helicopters and GE F404 engines that will power India’s LCA Tejas, the Indian Express said in a report.

India and the United States signed a $600 million deal to procure six additional Apache helicopters for the Army in 2020, following a contract to procure 22 helicopters for the Indian Air Force in 2015.

All You Need to Know About Apache Helicopters The AH-64E Apache is regarded as one of the world’s most advanced attack helicopters, engineered for delivering precision strikes in hostile combat environments.

Built by US defence giant Boeing, the Apache is in active service with several leading militaries, including those of the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, and now India.

Armed with a formidable 30 mm chain gun, the Apache also carries laser- and radar-guided Hellfire missiles designed for precision targeting, alongside rocket pods capable of engaging multiple ground threats simultaneously.