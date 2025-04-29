Indian Army responds strongly to Pakistan’s 5th night straight ceasefire violation along Line of Control

Since a terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) that left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead, Pakistani troops have violated ceasefire across the Line of Control (LoC) for fifth night straight. On the night of 28-29, the Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked firing in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla and Akhnoor sector, leading the Indian Army to respond swiftly.

In a statement, the Indian Army said, “During the night of 28-29 April 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector.”

“The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation.”

Fifth ceasefire violation This was the fifth consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to small-arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC) and came amid heightened tension between New Delhi and Islamabad following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam.

On intervening night of April 27-28, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, continuing with their ceasefire violations along the LoC. There were no reports of any casualty.

Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively.

The Pakistani Army targeted multiple Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday night, as well as during the nights of April 25–26 and April 26–27, each time facing a strong and appropriate response.

In view of the cross-border linkages to the Pahalgam attack, India last Wednesday, day after the attack, announced a raft of punitive measures, including the suspension of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, closing of the Attari land-border crossing and the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches.

New Delhi also asked all Pakistanis who entered the country via the Attari land border to leave by May 1.