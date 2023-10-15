Indian Army says Agniveer Amritpal Singh denied Guard of Honour as per policy, Punjab CM Mann to raise objections

Agniveer recruit Amritpal Singh, from Punjab, died by suicide on October 11 while on sentry duty in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. However, he was not given an Army Guard of Honour at his last rites.

Singh served with a battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in the Poonch sector and was cremated on Friday at his native village in Punjab's Mansa district without an Army Guard of Honour. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and opposition parties in Punjab have expressed shock over the omission. Why Agniveer Amritpal Singh was not given Guard of Honour? The White Knight Corps said that since the cause of death was self-inflicted, no guard of honor or military funeral was provided, in accordance with existing policy. The Indian Army offered its deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The Army also added that a court of inquiry would be held to ascertain more details about his death, which is currently in progress. "In an unfortunate incident, Agniveer Amritpal Singh died while on sentry duty in the Rajouri Sector due to a self-inflicted gunshot injury," the White Knight Corps said in a post on Twitter.

Punjab CM to raise objections against Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government would raise a strong objection with the Centre over the denial of a guard of honour to Agniveer Amritpal Singh, who died by suicide while on sentry duty in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on October 11.

In a post on Twitter, the Punjab CM wrote:

Whatever may be the Army's policy regarding the martyrdom of Shaheed Amritpal Singh, but the Punjab government's policy will remain the same as for every martyr. Shaheed Amritpal Singh is a martyr of the country. A strong objection will also be raised with the Central Government.

The Chief Minister also said the state government would give ₹1 crore compensation to the family of the killed Agniveer jawan as per the state's policy. The Chief Minister said the Centre may adopt any policy towards the country's soldiers, but his government is committed to honoring the families of such "sons of soil."