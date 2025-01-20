An Indian Army soldier was killed, following an overnight encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, officials informed on Monday. Security forces had laid out a cordon a day before after they noticed fire.

Officials on Monday informed news agency PTI, “An Indian Army soldier was killed following an overnight encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area." According to the report, the soldier was injured in the exchange of fire with terrorists in a hideout at Zaloora Gujjarpati in Sopore police district. The soldier succumbed to injuries while being evacuated from the scene of the gunbattle.

On Sunday, security forces laid out a cordon after they noticed fire during a militant hideout crackdown. Tight vigil was maintained at Zaloora Gujjarpati during the night. The search for suspected terrorists in the area intensified on Monday morning.

Kashmir Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are jointly carrying out search operation at Zaloora village near Sopore district to track down terrorists. This follows, Security forces and police-led militant hideout crackdown, ANI reported. After gunshots were heard in the area of Zaloora, the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched.

"During a CASO launched by Police & SFs at Zaloora, Sopore a hideout was busted. During the same, fire was observed from inside. Area cordoned off," Kashmir Zone Police wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

Indian Army's Chinar Corps in a post on X stated, "On 19 Jan 25, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Cordon & Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice at Gujjarpatti, Sopore, Baramulla."

It added, “Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated."

Later, Chinar Corps announced that a soldier named Pangala Kartheek sacrificed his life while on duty. The post reads, “All Ranks of the Chinar Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Swr Pangala Kartheek, who laid down his life in the line of duty."