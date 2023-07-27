Indian Coast Guard rescues ship with 36 onboard off Karwar coast after engine failure1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 08:08 PM IST
The 36 people included eight scientists. from a research ship in Arabian Sea off Karwar Coast. The vessel had suffered engine failure and was close to an ecologically sensitive coastline.
New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued 36 crew members, including eight scientists, on board a research ship - RV Sindhu Sadhana of the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) - in the Arabian Sea off Karwar Coast in Karnataka on 27 July, 2023, the ministry of defence said.
