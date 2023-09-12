1 min read

Indian companies may soon list on the London Stock Exchange, following discussions during the India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue.

Indian companies may soon have the opportunity to list on the London Stock Exchange, according to a joint statement following discussions during the India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue in the national capital on September 11. This move comes alongside the launch of the UK-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge, aimed at leveraging expertise to develop major infrastructure projects. Chancellor of the exchequer of the United Kingdom, Jeremy Hunt said, "We are particularly pleased to have made a big step forward with the first confirmation by India that it will explore the London exchange as an international destination for the direct listing of Indian companies." Hunt's statement also highlighted the establishment of a "new pensions and insurance partnership," an enhanced collaboration concerning the development of GIFT City, and a mutual intention to finalise a free trade agreement between the two nations. Also read: G20 Summit: Meet the four Indians behind Delhi declaration that achieved ‘100% consensus’ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the new Infrastructure Financing Bridge stated that it would be a collaborative venture co-led by Niti Aayog and City of London Corp., to work together on planning and implementing major infrastructure projects. Sitharaman also mentioned the green growth equity fund launched in 2017 between the two countries. The fund is designed to use private sector investment from the City of London for green investment in infrastructure projects in India.

There were discussions about deepening India-UK relations through a free trade agreement (FTA), with investment negotiations set to run parallel to goods and services trade negotiations.

The Economic and Financial Dialogue saw a continuation of the G20 discussion on digital payments with several countries expressing interest in India's Unified Payments Interface during G20 discussions. Reserve Bank of India Executive Director Vivek Deep on September 10 stated that 20 to 25 countries were interested in India's Unified Payments Interface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reviewed progress on the India-UK FTA and expressed hopes for a mutually beneficial conclusion soon. On the sidelines of G20, both leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, emphasising sectors like technology, climate change, health, and mobility. A bilateral visit by UK PM Sunak was also proposed and accepted for further discussions.

(With agency inputs)