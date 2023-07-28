Indian companies will soon be allowed to directly list their shares overseas: FM Sitharaman1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:09 PM IST
The provisions for direct overseas listing were approved by the government, as part of the Covid relief package announced in May 2020, but the rules in this regard are yet to be notified.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said domestic companies can now go in for direct listing on foreign exchanges and the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Ahmedabad.
