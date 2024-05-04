Indian couple, grandchild killed in multi-vehicle accident in Canada's Toronto; Indian consulate share condolences
The Consulate General of India, Toronto, expressed profound condolences for the tragic loss of Manivannan, Mahalakshmi, and their infant grandchild, who were involved in the fatal accident on Highway 401 in Whitby.
An Indian couple and their grandchild were among four people who lost their lives in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby on Monday. The Consulate General of India, Toronto, expressed profound condolences for the tragic loss of Manivannan, Mahalakshmi, and their infant grandchild, who were involved in the fatal accident on Highway 401 in Whitby.