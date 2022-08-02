Indian cyclist suffers crash during Commonwealth Games, run over by rival

Indian cyclist suffers crash during Commonwealth Games, run over by rival2 min read . 03:01 PM IST
- Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffered a crash and was run over by her rival from New Zealand in the women's 10km race at the Commonwealth Games
Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffered a crash in the women's 10km race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday. As she suffered a crash, her rival from New Zealand ran her over and fell during the race.
The horrifying crash was caught on videos by several onlookers, while some captured it on their TVs.
The horror video shows Meenakshi falling from her bike before sliding down to come to another side of the track.
New Zealand's Bryony Botha was also caught by the crash. As Meenakshi fell, Bryony Botha's cycle ran over the Indian cyclist and she, too, fell from her bike.
Soon after accident, medics rushed to the scene and both the riders were taken out of the race. Meenakshi was carried off on a stretcher.
The 10km race also involved England's Laura Kenny, who was leading the pack before the race was brought to a halt. She won the gold in the event
A video of Meenakshi's crash has gone viral on social media.
This is the second crash in two days at the Lee Valley Velo Park after England's Matt Walls fell from his bike.
Meanwhile, Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur won a bronze medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Harjinder Kaur.
PM Modi wrote, "Our weightlifting contingent has performed exceptionally well at the Birmingham CWG. Continuing this, Harjinder Kaur wins a Bronze medal. Congratulations to her for this special accomplishment. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours."
Earlier in the Commonwealth Games, Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga bagged gold, while Achinta Sheuli finished with gold for India in the 73kg event.
L Shushila Devi also won a silver and a bronze medal in judo in the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Birmingham. India won another bronze in judo when Varanasi's Vijay Kumar Yadav (men's 60kg) defeated Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus.
(With PTI inputs)
