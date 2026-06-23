New Delhi: India does not need another round of fiscal stimulus to shield growth from global uncertainties and geopolitical disruptions. Instead, the country needs fresh structural reforms to accelerate its journey to a $10 trillion economy, said R. Mukundan, newly elected president of industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
India’s growth needs next-gen reforms, not new stimulus, says CII chief
SummaryNew CII president pitches 16-point reform agenda spanning land, labour, logistics, AI, mining and energy security; says India must use current global disruptions to accelerate competitiveness
New Delhi: India does not need another round of fiscal stimulus to shield growth from global uncertainties and geopolitical disruptions. Instead, the country needs fresh structural reforms to accelerate its journey to a $10 trillion economy, said R. Mukundan, newly elected president of industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).