Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday said that the Indian economy is growing at 9.2% and is expected to grow at similar rates in the coming years.

He said the government's production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for sunrise sectors will add $520 billion to India's output in the next five years and make India a part of the global supply chain.

Speaking at an event by AIMA (All India Management Association), Kant said: “Today India is witnessing unprecedented levels of economic development and technological disruptions."

"The economy is growing at 9.2% and is expected to grow at similar rates in the coming years, making us one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world," he said.

Kant said the country has taken several measures to maximise efficiency and several reforms such as GST, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, and lowering of corporate taxes.

All these reforms, he said, will help make India a global manufacturing champion and manufacturing hub.

Referring to infra asset monetisation pipeline and PM Gati Shakti, Kant said that combined effect of these would ensure the development of a world-class infrastructure with the participation of both - the government and the private sector.

