Indian Embassy alerts travellers from Qatar using Saudi border: ‘Carry passport, approved transit visa’ - Details inside

Indian Embassy in Doha, on Saturday, issued an advisory for Indian nationals travelling from Qatar to India via Saudi Arabia border, to ensure they have a valid passport and approved transit visa.

“Before heading to the border, ensure you have the following: Passport & Approved Transit Visa: Confirmation that your visa has been approved by Saudi authorities either through normal procedures or temporary transit visa through the Embassy,” read the advisory.

The Indian Embassy's advisory comes amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict which has pushed Gulf nations to the brink – as Iran presses on with its retaliatory air campaign. On Saturday, Qatar said it intercepted two missiles, after blasts were heard in the capital Doha and authorities said they had evacuated some key areas, reported AFP.

Indian Embassy issues guidelines In its advisory, the Indian Embassy in Qatar also advised those travelling to ensure they have the following documents, and adhere to the timings and procedures:

– Confirmed Flight Ticket: A confirmed onward ticket from Riyadh or Dammam to final destination in India. (Entry may be denied by Saudi Immigration without this as this is 96-hour temporary transit visa).

– Border Procedures: By Bus/Group: Complete immigration procedures at the Ministry of Interior office at the Abu Samra border. By Private Vehicle (Sedan/SUV): Processing will take place at the standard border checkpoints.

– Transportation: It is recommended to use reliable travel agencies. Ensure that vehicle is with valid cross-country permit, vehicle insurance, and the driver holds a valid visa.

– The Embassy also advised travellers to reach the border between 6:00 AM and 8:00 PM to allow any last-minute coordination with Saudi authorities.

Nearly 500 Indians depart Qatar On Friday – the Indian Embassy in Doha posted that —nearly 500 Indian nationals travelled from Qatar to India and other global destinations on flights operated by Qatar Airways.