Job scam: Indian Embassy in Cambodia rescues over 60 nationals from traps of ‘fake agents’

The Indian Embassy in Cambodia rescued 67 nationals from job scams in Poipet. The repatriation process continues, with recent batches returning home.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published3 Oct 2024, 11:50 AM IST
The Indian Embassy in Cambodia cautioned against deceptive job offers and provided emergency contacts for affected individuals.
The Indian Embassy in Cambodia cautioned against deceptive job offers and provided emergency contacts for affected individuals.(Pixabay)

The Indian Embassy in Cambodia announced on Wednesday that they had rescued over 60 Indians trapped in fraudulent job scams with the help of Cambodia's Ministry of Interior. 

On September 22, the Cambodian police rescued 67 Indian nationals from Poipet after busting a job racket involving fake agents who lured victims with fraudulent job offers.

The Embassy of India in Phnom Penh reported that the repatriation process is ongoing in batches, and as many as 15 Indian citizens returned to India on September 30. Another batch of 24 Indian nationals left Cambodia on October 1. The remaining 28 are set to return in the next few days.

Growing anxiety over the lack of jobs in India and the prospect of a better future and high-paying jobs in distant countries landed a total of 67 Indian nationals in a job scam. 

In its latest press release, the Embassy warned against fraudulent job offers “in Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries through suspicious agents and social media advertisements” and provided emergency contact information for those affected. 

To prevent such fraudulent job traps from happening in future, the Embassy issued an emergency helpline number, 85592881676, and two official email ids: cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in and visa.phnompenh@mea.gov.in.

The press release dated October 2 states, “The Embassy of India, Phnom Pen, has been actively engaged in rescuing and repatriation of Indian nationals trapped in fraudulent job offers obtained through fake agents who lure them into cyber crime in scam compounds."

It adds, "On 22 September, following specific leads by the Embassy, the Cambodian Police rescued 67 such Indian nationals from Poipet. The Embassy, in close cooperation with the Cambodian police, is now facilitating the repatriation of these 67 Indian nationals in batches.”

The Indian Embassy said, “The Embassy of India continues to monitor the situation closely and remains committed to helping our nationals trapped in cyber crimes." 

Since January 2022, the Indian Embassy has facilitated the repatriation of over 1,000 Indian citizens. In the first nine months of this year, around 770 Indians were repatriated.

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Job scam: Indian Embassy in Cambodia rescues over 60 nationals from traps of 'fake agents'

