Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv issues travel advisory, helpline numbers for Indian citizens amid Israel-Iran conflict

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has issued an important advisory for all Indian nationals currently in Israel, as the National Emergency declared in the country continues amid escalating tensions with Iran. The Indian embassy in Israel urged all Indian nationals to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety protocols issued by the Israeli Home Front Command.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its fifth consecutive day, with both sides exchanging missile strikes and drone attacks.

Iranian forces targeted key Israeli military and intelligence sites, including a missile strike on an Israeli intelligence centre in Tel Aviv, while Israel continued airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

Stay Vigilant and Follow Safety Protocols Indian nationals have been advised to regularly check updates and adhere to instructions from the Israeli Home Front Command, which can be accessed at https://www.oref.org.il/eng.

“The situation remains fluid, and compliance with local safety advisories is crucial for personal security”, the Indian embassy in Israel suggested as Tehran and Tel Aviv traded missiles for the fifth day in a row.

Safety Protocol by Israeli Home Front Command The Israeli Home Front Command’s safety protocols amid the ongoing conflict include the following key measures:

Early Warning Alerts: Civilians receive alerts via the Home Front Command app and cell broadcast system approximately 10 minutes before missile sirens sound, allowing time to reach bomb shelters. Previously, pre-launch alerts were issued 15-30 minutes before missile launches, but these have been discontinued due to fewer and harder-to-detect missile launches.

Sirens and Shelter: Sirens sound about 90 seconds before missile impact, signalling civilians to immediately enter bomb shelters and remain there until an all-clear is given.

Shelter Guidance: People are advised to stay close to bomb shelters at all times. Public bomb shelters are available for those without safe rooms at home. Note that most underground parking lots are not considered bomb shelters unless specifically designated.

Restrictions on Gatherings: Schools, non-essential workplaces, and public gatherings remain closed or prohibited except for critical services. These measures are periodically reassessed.

Situational Awareness: Civilians are urged to avoid crowds, demonstrations, and suspicious activities, and to follow instructions from security and emergency officials.

Use of Technology: The Home Front Command app provides real-time alerts for rocket and missile attacks, as well as UAV intrusions.

General Safety: People should know the locations of the nearest bomb shelters and have contingency plans in place.

Land Border Crossing Options for Exit from Israel Those Indian nationals intending to leave Israel are encouraged to use land border crossings as an alternative exit route.

“Travellers should verify the current operational timings and ensure they have the necessary visas and fees for crossing”, the Indian Embassy said.

On Monday some reports stated that Indian were being evacuated from Iran via Armenia route after the nation states that land routes were open.

Indian nationals in Israel can check detailed information should check https://www.iaa.gov.il/en/.

Register with the Indian Embassy Indian nationals who remain in Israel and have not yet registered with the Embassy have been strongly urged to do so immediately via the registration portal: https://indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg.

Registration helps the Embassy provide timely assistance and updates.

Embassy Helpline Available 24/7 The Embassy of India has activated its helpline numbers to provide round-the-clock assistance to Indian nationals. Those needing help or information related to the current situation can contact the Embassy at:

Telephone: +972 54-7520711 or +972 54-3278392

Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

Visa Information for Neighbouring Countries Indian nationals planning to exit Israel via neighbouring countries should note the following visa application portals: