Open Vision founder Akshay Narisetti recently made a big revelation. The young entrepreneur claimed that he received multiple job offers from tech giant Google over the last two years to work for it. However, the software engineer categorically rejected all of them and instead came up with a new product called ‘Pocket.’

The post on X states, “I was offered a job at Google multiple times over the last two years. In fact, our entire team at @OpenVisionEng was invited to join the Google VR Team. We never accepted. Instead, we built Pocket, check it out!”

Akshay Narisetti, who graduated from the SRM Institute in Chennai, said these job offers came at a time he was involved in developing his own startup.

What is Akshay Narisetti's ‘Pocket’? ‘Pocket', Akshay Narisetti's next-gen AI device, is a highly advanced AI voice recorder. It is designed to quickly capture, transcribe and organise conversations with impressive accuracy and security.

How Akshay Narisetti developed Dino game hack?

The young entrepreneur explained how a simple but intelligent hack of Google’s Dino Game led to an interview opportunity with the company.

According to Narisetti, the interview with Google occurred a few years ago. He came up with the idea of hacking the popular internet outage game after facing frequent internet issues. He created a system that enabled Google’s Dino Game dinosaur to automatically jump through a microcontroller. This hack eventually caught the tech giant’s attention.

He programmed a device to press the spacebar every time an onscreen hurdle was detected, making the dinosaur jump up and avoid collision using a microcontroller.

Sharing the setup the Open Vision founder used to win the game, he said, “This project got me an interview at Google."