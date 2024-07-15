Indian envoy Munu Mahawar calls on Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu; both reaffirm commitment to peace in Indian Ocean

India's High Commissioner in the Maldives, Munu Mahawar, called President Mohamed Muizzu and discussed several sectors to boost ties between the countries and various projects undertaken by India in the Maldives.

Edited By Riya R Alex (with inputs from PTI)
First Published15 Jul 2024, 04:32 PM IST
India's High Commissioner in Maldives, Munu Mahawar, called President Mohamed Muizzu to reaffirm diplomatic ties between India and Maldives.
India’s High Commissioner in Maldives, Munu Mahawar, called President Mohamed Muizzu to reaffirm diplomatic ties between India and Maldives.(HT_PRINT)

India and the Maldives have reiterated their "unwavering" commitment to encouraging "continued close relations" and enhancing bilateral cooperation. Both countries agreed to work together to maintain peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.

India's High Commissioner in Maldives, Munu Mahawar, called President Mohamed Muizzu at the President's Office on Sunday, newswire PTI reported, quoting a press release from the President's Office.

Mahawar and Muizzu discussed several sectors to boost ties between the countries and various projects undertaken by India in the Maldives.

Mahawar “expressed gratitude to the President for accepting the invitation and attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister His Excellency Narendra Modi for a new term.”

Muizzu attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 9. It was his first visit to India since he became president of the Maldives in November last year.

 

Also Read | ’No hidden agendas’: Maldives US envoy says India, US and China are helpful

Mahawar highlighted different avenues of ongoing cooperation between the two nations and assured India's commitment to assist in the development of Maldives.

Muizzu conveyed his regards for the “warm welcome and generous hospitality” offered by the Indian government during his visit to witness Prime Minister Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

The two assured their “unwavering commitment to fostering continued close relations and enhancing bilateral cooperation between the Maldives and India,” the press release said.

Also Read | ’God willing, the strong ties…’: Maldives President Muizzu on first India trip

"They also agreed to continue to work together towards the common goal of maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.

“India attaches high importance to further enhancing its special relationship with the Maldives,” the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.

India-Maldives Relations

Relations between India and the Maldives have been under strain since November last year, when Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge as Maldivian president.

Muizzu asked India to withdraw nearly 90 military personnel operating three aviation platforms gifted by the country. India withdrew its military personnel by May 10 and replaced them with civilian personnel operating a Dornier aircraft and two helicopters.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 04:32 PM IST
HomeNewsIndian envoy Munu Mahawar calls on Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu; both reaffirm commitment to peace in Indian Ocean

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue