India's High Commissioner in the Maldives, Munu Mahawar, called President Mohamed Muizzu and discussed several sectors to boost ties between the countries and various projects undertaken by India in the Maldives.

India and the Maldives have reiterated their "unwavering" commitment to encouraging "continued close relations" and enhancing bilateral cooperation. Both countries agreed to work together to maintain peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.

India's High Commissioner in Maldives, Munu Mahawar, called President Mohamed Muizzu at the President's Office on Sunday, newswire PTI reported, quoting a press release from the President's Office.

Mahawar and Muizzu discussed several sectors to boost ties between the countries and various projects undertaken by India in the Maldives.

Mahawar “expressed gratitude to the President for accepting the invitation and attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister His Excellency Narendra Modi for a new term."

Muizzu attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 9. It was his first visit to India since he became president of the Maldives in November last year.

Mahawar highlighted different avenues of ongoing cooperation between the two nations and assured India's commitment to assist in the development of Maldives.

Muizzu conveyed his regards for the “warm welcome and generous hospitality" offered by the Indian government during his visit to witness Prime Minister Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

The two assured their "unwavering commitment to fostering continued close relations and enhancing bilateral cooperation between the Maldives and India," the press release said.

"They also agreed to continue to work together towards the common goal of maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.

“India attaches high importance to further enhancing its special relationship with the Maldives," the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.

India-Maldives Relations Relations between India and the Maldives have been under strain since November last year, when Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge as Maldivian president.

Muizzu asked India to withdraw nearly 90 military personnel operating three aviation platforms gifted by the country. India withdrew its military personnel by May 10 and replaced them with civilian personnel operating a Dornier aircraft and two helicopters.

(With inputs from PTI)

