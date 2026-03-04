In 2016, Pranav Doshi, then an executive with the Canadian consulate, decided to move 2,000 kilometres away from their home in Mumbai. Doshi’s wife was given an option to choose between Unilever Plc’s London and Dubai offices, and she picked the largest city in the United Arab Emirates. “We selected Dubai because we had a young child, and wanted family support; that was not possible in London,” said Doshi, 47. “Our parents could come and go, childcare was better in Dubai, and there was never any identity crisis.”
Indian expats worried as West Asian conflict shatters Gulf’s safe haven image
SummaryMore than 9 million Indian expatriates live in West Asia, accounting for the second-largest share of remittances to India. But Iran's strikes on American bases in the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and other regional countries have dented confidence.
