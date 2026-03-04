Indian expats worried as West Asian conflict shatters Gulf’s safe haven image

“The way all of these countries have built their brands—with initiatives such as Qatar hosting the World Cup—has made everybody feel across the world that these places are like paradise in the Middle East," Prashanth Challapalli, an advertising and marketing veteran, told Mint. “Taxes there are very low, the lifestyle is fantastic, and these places have become a centre of the world because you can go to any major city very quickly. Just look at the number of millionaires from India who are settling in Dubai and Singapore; it is in the thousands.”