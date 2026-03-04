Indian expats worried as West Asian conflict shatters Gulf’s safe haven image

As Doshi spoke over the phone on Monday, everything appeared calm. But just the day before, five Iranian drones had dropped near his home. Doshi’s wife is now a marketing consultant, and he works as a director for Advanced Business Event, which organises global aerospace and defence conferences and summits. “If I were to be given a choice between London and Dubai today, I would take some time to think it over,” Doshi said. “Brand Dubai has definitely taken a hit. This was a safe haven where all wanted to invest, but now that sentiment, along with property prices, will be impacted.”