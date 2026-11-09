Indian fathers only take 7 days—2nd-widest maternity to paternity leave gap among 12 major economies, mothers leave jobs

India has the second-widest maternity to paternity leave gap among 12 major economies, new data from global hiring and payroll platform Deel showed. While the typical Indian mother takes 130 working days of parental leave, fathers usually only take seven — the shortest paternal leave of any country studied, it said.
The analysis covered close to 5,000 parents in 12 major economies, and results showed that while a country's shared parental leave policies may look equitable and generous on paper, this does not necessarily translate into more equal leave-taking in practice, the report said.
On the global scale, the study found that mothers on long maternity leave see their pay fall much more than fathers do (especially in the UK). It noted that British mothers on leave after four months, get less than half their usual take-home pay.
Overall, mother see the biggest impact from pregnancy. The study noted that the gender gap shows up repeatedly with mothers taking much longer, less interrupted, and lower paid leave. They are also more likely to use vacation days for parental leave and are more likely to leave their job after returning, it stated.
Further, company size was observed to be the biggest predictor of time off as mothers at larger employers took around 80 more days of leave, compared to those at smaller firms, the report added. The pattern persists across demographics, country location, and leave entitlement policies.
The study noted that for men and women who start off in the same occupations, the gender pay gap widens sharply once children arrive — and remains so for years afterwards. This is termed as “child penalty” in economics, documented across industries, occupations, and countries, it explained.
“The disparity in parental leave is one of the first places this penalty shows up, and some research has found that fathers who take a larger share of leave cause mothers to earn more later on,” it stated. Two main lessons that come up repeatedly during the study were:
Notably, the data covers full-time employees on Deel's platform and thus skews towards white-collar professionals. The 12 countries studied are Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.