Indian companies with operations in West Asia spent the weekend tracking their employees and gauging the impact on their businesses as the US-Israel strikes on Iran escalated the conflict, freezing movement from outside and within the region.
Indian firms in crisis mode as Gulf conflict escalates
SummaryMore than 9 million Indians live and work in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Domestic companies take into account their business and employees in the region as the war between US-Israel and Iran escalates.
Indian companies with operations in West Asia spent the weekend tracking their employees and gauging the impact on their businesses as the US-Israel strikes on Iran escalated the conflict, freezing movement from outside and within the region.