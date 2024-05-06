Indian forces apprehend 2 suspects with arms in J-K's Shopian
Jammu and Kashmir news: Chinar Corps establishes Joint MVCP in Shopian based on specific intelligence input. Two suspected individuals apprehended with recovered weapons.
As many as two persons were apprehended at Aloora in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Sunday in a joint operation of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The weapons recovered from them are one pistol, two hand grenades and other warlike stores.