Indian forces apprehend 2 suspects with arms in J-K's Shopian

As many as two persons were apprehended at Aloora in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Sunday in a joint operation of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The weapons recovered from them are one pistol, two hand grenades and other warlike stores.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chinar Corps wrote, “Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established today by #IndianArmy, @crpf_srinagar & @JmuKmrPolice at Aloora, Shopian."

"Two suspected individuals have been apprehended along with recovery of 01xPistol, 02xHand Grenade & other war like stores. Further Investigation is in progress," the army added.

