Business News/ News / India/  Indian forces apprehend 2 suspects with arms in J-K's Shopian

Indian forces apprehend 2 suspects with arms in J-K's Shopian

ANI

Jammu and Kashmir news: Chinar Corps establishes Joint MVCP in Shopian based on specific intelligence input. Two suspected individuals apprehended with recovered weapons.

Indian forces apprehend 2 suspects with arms in J-K's Shopian. (PTI)

As many as two persons were apprehended at Aloora in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Sunday in a joint operation of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The weapons recovered from them are one pistol, two hand grenades and other warlike stores.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chinar Corps wrote, “Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established today by #IndianArmy, @crpf_srinagar & @JmuKmrPolice at Aloora, Shopian."

"Two suspected individuals have been apprehended along with recovery of 01xPistol, 02xHand Grenade & other war like stores. Further Investigation is in progress," the army added.

