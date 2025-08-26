India gets two advanced stealth frigates as Navy commissions INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri; check details

Indian Navy on 26 August commissioned two multi-mission stealth frigates, Udaygiri and Himgiri, at Naval Base, Visakhapatnam. Defence minister Rajnath Singh presided over the event earlier today.

Advertisement

Udaygiri and Himagiri are part of the Indian Navy’s advanced Project 17A (Shivalik) and their commissioning marks the first time that two major surface warships, constructed at separate shipyards, will be commissioned at the same time.

This comes amid increasing maritime significance of India’s eastern seaboard. The two frigates will be inducted into the Eastern Fleet, enhancing India's capability to protect its maritime interests throughout the Indian Ocean Region, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.

The Indian Navy on Monday said, “Two state-of-the-art combatant platforms join the Indian Navy fleet, fortifying India’s strength at sea. RM Rajnath Singh (Defence Minister) will preside over this momentous commission ceremony.”

What are two advanced stealth frigates Udaygiri and Himgiri? Udaygiri and Himgiri feature major upgrades in design, stealth capabilities, weapons, and sensor systems. These ships are equipped to carry out a wide range of maritime operations in open-sea or 'blue water' environments. Both frigates mark a significant generational advancement over previous ship designs.

Advertisement

Both incorporate significant improvements in design, stealth, weapon and sensors systems, capable of executing a full spectrum of maritime missions in ‘blue water’ conditions. The frigates are equipped with a sophisticated weapons suite that includes supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, a 76 mm main gun, and a mix of 30 mm and 12.7 mm close-in weapon systems.

Udaygiri is the second stealth frigate under Project 17A and was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. It stands out as the fastest ship in her class to be delivered after launch, thanks to the modular construction approach used by Indian shipyards.

The Project 17A frigates, with a displacement of around 6,700 tons, are approximately five percent larger than the earlier Shivalik-class frigates. They feature a more streamlined design and a reduced radar cross-section, enhancing their stealth capabilities.

Advertisement

Himgiri is the first P17A vessel constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata.

Chief of Naval Staff on Operation Sindoor “In this era of uncertainties and competition, Indian Navy's capability to deliver an overwhelming force at sea is a credible deterrence against India's enemies. We demonstrated it well during Operation Sindoor. The swift deployment and aggressive posturing of our units held the Pakistan Navy captive in a way and forced them to request us to end kinetic actions,” Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi said, ANI reported.

“A few days ago, from the deck of INS Vikrant, you (Rajnath Singh) had assured the Indian Navy that Operation Sindoor has not ended, and if the need arises again, there is a probability that the opening will be done by the Indian Navy,” he added.

Advertisement