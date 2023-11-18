Breaking News
Indian government cracks down on deepfakes, issues notices to social media giants
Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw has issued notices to major social media platforms, demanding immediate action to identify and remove deceptive content.
