Indian government cracks down on deepfakes, issues notices to social media giants
Indian government cracks down on deepfakes, issues notices to social media giants

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw has issued notices to major social media platforms, demanding immediate action to identify and remove deceptive content.

In a move to combat the rising threat of deepfakes, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw has issued notices to major social media platforms, demanding immediate action to identify and remove deceptive content, reported ANI.

As per the report from the agency, expressing the severity of the issue, the minister emphasized that deepfakes pose a significant challenge for all stakeholders.

"We recently issued notices to all the big social media forms, asking them to take steps to identify deepfakes, for removing those content. The social media platforms have responded. They are taking action; we have told them to be more aggressive in this work," stated Minister Vaishnaw.

(This is a developing story. Please come back later for more updates)

Updated: 18 Nov 2023, 03:19 PM IST
