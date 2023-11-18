Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Indian government cracks down on deepfakes, issues notices to social media giants
BREAKING NEWS

Indian government cracks down on deepfakes, issues notices to social media giants

Livemint

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw has issued notices to major social media platforms, demanding immediate action to identify and remove deceptive content.

Mint Image

In a move to combat the rising threat of deepfakes, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw has issued notices to major social media platforms, demanding immediate action to identify and remove deceptive content, reported ANI.

As per the report from the agency, expressing the severity of the issue, the minister emphasized that deepfakes pose a significant challenge for all stakeholders.

"We recently issued notices to all the big social media forms, asking them to take steps to identify deepfakes, for removing those content. The social media platforms have responded. They are taking action; we have told them to be more aggressive in this work," stated Minister Vaishnaw.

(This is a developing story. Please come back later for more updates)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.