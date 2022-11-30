An Indian government panel has recommended ending control on pricing of gas output from old blocks from January 2027, the head of the panel, Kirit Parikh, said on Wednesday in an interview with CNBC TV18.

Output from old blocks account for about 80% of India's annual gas output of 91 billion cubic metres.

Parikh also confirmed other panel recommendations reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

