Indian govt panel favours ending control on pricing of gas from 20271 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 02:24 PM IST
The Indian government panel has favoured ending control on the pricing of gas from old blocks from 2027
The Indian government panel has favoured ending control on the pricing of gas from old blocks from 2027
An Indian government panel has recommended ending control on pricing of gas output from old blocks from January 2027, the head of the panel, Kirit Parikh, said on Wednesday in an interview with CNBC TV18.