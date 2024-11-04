Canada Temple Attack: Indian High Commission condemns ‘deeply disappointing’ attack by Khalistani extremists on Hindus

Canada Temple Attack: The High Commission of India in Ottawa expressed disappointment over violent disruptions by anti-India elements during a consular event in Brampton, Canada.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated4 Nov 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Canada Temple Attack: Khalistani extremists attack devotees in Canada's Hindu Sabha temple
Canada Temple Attack: Khalistani extremists attack devotees in Canada’s Hindu Sabha temple

Canada Temple Attack: The High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada, on November 4, issued a statement strongly condemning the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists.

In a statement, the High Commission of India in Ottawa wrote, “...We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organized with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto.”

Also Read | Justin Trudeau wears sacred threads from 3 Hindu temples, shares Diwali video

“It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organized by our Consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organizers.”

The statement added, “We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place. Despite these efforts by anti-India elements, our Consulate was able to issue more than 1,000 life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants.”

Also Read | Justin Trudeau promises to stand with Hindu community amid India-Canada row

Earlier, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the incident as “unacceptable”. 

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.”

BJP on Canada temple attack

On the attack on a Hindu Temple in Canada, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, “The Canadian PM condemning the attacks on Hindu temples in Canada is a good step. As many Indians are working in Canada, which boosts its economy, I believe the Canadian government will take care of the safety and security of Indians residing there.”

Local police in the city of Brampton, roughly 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of Toronto, said that they were deployed heavily outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir to maintain calm during a protest, according to an AFP report. A spokesman for the Peel Regional Police said no arrests had been made. Police have also declined to assign blame for the reported violence.

Also Read | In Canada, identical twins switch passports as prank. Check what happens next

India-Canada relations

Relations between Canada and India nosedived after Ottawa accused the Indian government of orchestrating the 2023 killing in Vancouver of 45-year-old naturalised Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan activist.

Beyond Nijjar's killing, Canada also accused India of directing a broad campaign targeting Sikh activists on Canadian soil, which Ottawa says has included intimidation, threats and violence.

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 09:45 AM IST
