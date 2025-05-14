How India's mid-cap IT bested the Big Four in hiring
SummaryWhile the heavyweights added 9,442 employees, their mid-cap rivals together added 25,794. The increase in headcount comes on the back of a series of large deal wins for the mid-cap companies.
The Big Four of Indian IT ceded their crown as the industry's top hirers in FY25, beaten by smaller rivals which grew faster for the second year in a row. While the heavyweights added 9,442 employees, their mid-cap rivals together added 25,794, data from earnings reports showed.